GALLERY: Marmozets live at Rock On The Range 2015

Despite the threat of a biblical thunderstorm delaying the band’s performance in the early afternoon at Rock On The Range, Marmozets deliver the punk goods to those gathered at the Jagermeister stage.

Being one of the few British bands on the bill over the weekend, Marmozets are out to make Yorkshire known to the mid-west. Opening on Move Shake Hide, the pace is set with Becca’s hypnotic and frenetic dancing captivating the audience while brother Sam hurls himself into the crowd.

Then it’s hit after hit from their debut record including _Particle _and Is It Horrible that still hits hard in the ears and heart. Watch out America, these punked-up pissed off northerners are coming for you.

And here’s what it looked like:

All photos by Stephanie Cabral.