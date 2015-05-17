GALLERY: Linkin Park close Rock On The Range 2015

It’s been a weekend full of bands on different ends of the rock spectrum and of varying size, but arguably the most successful are tonight’s headliners Linkin Park.
If you’re under 30 there’s a strong chance you owned or still own a copy of _Hybrid Theory _and it’s pretty safe to assume that the sold-out crowd in Columbus do too. The big guns of One Step Closer and Papercut fit seamlessly with tracks from latest album The Hunting Party – Rebellion opening the lungs of the thousands down front.
It’s not the biggest stage set from LP that we’ve ever seen but the sound is massive with chugging nu-metal riffs and beastly bass deafening every mole in a ten mile radius.
We could ramble on but, of course, a picture’s worth a thousand words – so here’s 12,000 words!
All photos by Stephanie Cabral.