GALLERY: Ghostfest Day One

The Saturday of Ghostfest was headlined by the unstoppable force of Suicide Silence, who played alongside Betraying The Martyrs, Annotations Of An Autopsy, Palm Reader, Black Tongue, Continents, Bleed From Within and more. Check out our first day gallery below...

