GALLERY: Ghostfest Day One

The Saturday of Ghostfest was headlined by the unstoppable force of Suicide Silence, who played alongside Betraying The Martyrs, Annotations Of An Autopsy, Palm Reader, Black Tongue, Continents, Bleed From Within and more. Check out our first day gallery below...
Image 1 of 18
Image 2 of 18
Image 3 of 18
Image 4 of 18
Image 5 of 18
Image 6 of 18
Image 7 of 18
Image 8 of 18
Image 9 of 18
Image 10 of 18
Image 11 of 18
Image 12 of 18
Image 13 of 18
Image 14 of 18
Image 15 of 18
Image 16 of 18
Image 17 of 18
Image 18 of 18
Head over here to find out what we learned from our Ghostfest experience.