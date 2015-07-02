GALLERY: Abbath debuts at Tuska Festival

Over the weekend, the man once at the helm of Immortal brought his new eponymous project to Tuska Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

Joined onstage by bassist King and drummer Creature, the terrible trio debuted one new track for the Finnish festival-goers (titled Fenrir Hunts), alongside other Immortal and I material.

The setlist was as follows:

Warriors Battalions Fenrir Hunts One By One Tyrants Cursed We Are Nebular Ravens Winter Hordes To War In My Kingdom Cold Withstand The Fall Of Time

But what did it look like? Well check out our exclusive gallery below, courtesy of Wilfred Wessel Berthelsen.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

A serious black metal battleground we think you’ll agree. And that’s just a taste of what Abbath are bringing to London this September with Conan and Primordial. You can buy your tickets here.

Abbath: The New Black