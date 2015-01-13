Gallery: a tribute to Billy Gibbons and Butch Trucks

Last night, the famous Roxy venue in Los Angeles played host to a special event raising money for Adopt the Arts, a charity that promotes the arts in American public schools.

The show was held to honour ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Allman Brothers founding member Butch Trucks.

Ahead of the show, Adopt the Arts founder Matt Sorum said, “You know, the songs that those two guys have played on that are just monster hits could literally fill a stack of albums alone – just the hits! They’ve contributed so much through their decades of playing in these iconic bands. To show them some respect and pay homage for all they’ve given to the world through their music is going to be great.”

Other musicians appearing included Slash, Duff McKagan, Richie Sambora, Orianthi, Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter and Frankie Perez.

The show was filmed using a 360-degree virtual reality camera, and a four and a half hour stream of the whole event, featuring 3D avatars and Thomas the Tank Engine, can be viewed below.