Video Breakdown: Foo Fighters – Low

By Louder  

Dave Grohl and Jack Black have a lovely time in a crap motel

The video for this 2002 Foo Fighters single features Dave Grohl and Jack Black as blue collar dudes killing time in a down-at-heel motel. The original video idea involved filming Black in drag for five minutes, but director Jesse Peretz had a different idea…

00:00

An establishing shot reveals two trucks pulling up at a shabby motel. There’s vacancies, too. Our protagonists are in luck. Unless they had the foresight to book in advance. There’s websites for that now.

00:10

Their driving suggests they’re agitated or just need the toilet.

00:15

It’s Dave Grohl, who’s wearing a mesh t-shirt which was last vaguely popular in the 80s. It was a different time then. People were consumed by the need to look like a sporty teabag.

00:17

A hefty wad of phlegm from the Foos frontman, there.

00:21

Enter Jack Black. Whatever they have planned, he’s ready to do this. So ready.

00:25

Their characters may be a little intoxicated.

00:33

They enter their motel room. Probably going to crack open a few cold beers, eat some snacks and watch the game – whatever game that is – before getting an early night. Right?

00:38

Our perspective changes to that of an old video camera. Jack turns on the stereo. It’s Foo Fighters’ single Low. Handy, that.

00:50

Why, it’s two guys cutting loose after a long day. We’ve all been a bit boisterous in a motel room. Dressed in mesh shirts.

01:00

Jack shows off the moves that have won him numerous high profile acting roles – and broke the hearts of many.

01:12

Dave is going to break that bed if he’s not careful.

01:22

Look, it’s just two dudes having an arm wrestle. Hope they’ve got licenses for those guns. AMIRITE?

01:33

Dave seems agitated. On edge, like a monkey being cajoled into a drunken prank. He unleashes some sweet karate moves. Everyone turns into a martial arts expert after a couple of cold ones, don’t they?

01:38

No idea what Jack is up to, to be honest.

01:40

Shots of bourbon. Mmm. That’ll sit well on all that beer.

01:53

A consolation hug for Dave. Not sure why.

01:56

That’s enough, Jack. Dave doesn’t like it.

02:03

It’s turned into a slap fight.

02:13

Jack’s popped a video on the telly. It sure as fuck isn’t Top Gun.

02:18

Whatever it is, Dave is having a lovely time. On his own.

02:30

Cue scenes of abject misery and Jack Black’s arse crack.

02:31

#jackblacksarsecrack

02:33

He’s using a framed photo of flowers to waft the smell in his pal’s face. What a gent.

02:35

To be honest, Jack’s looked much better.

02:38

With a thumbs up, Dave swerves the fun bus right into Sexy Town, population 2.

02:40

A case is opened. There’s more wigs than you’d find in Steel Panther’s tour luggage.

02:41

The silly sausage. He’s only gone and packed his girlfriend’s massive shoes by mistake! She’ll be furious.

02:42

Right?

02:48

So has Jack. What were they thinking?

02:57

Just some guys messing about with wigs. We’ve all done it.

03:03

Oh dear God.

03:05

To Dave’s credit, he can still karate kick in heels.

03:11

If you’ve ever wanted to see the fella from King Kong and School Of Rock strut around like a frumpy cheerleader, look at the screen. Look at it.

03:25

A bit of lipstick, there. Don’t overdo it, Dave. You’ll look like a clown.

03:30

Is it us or is the heating on? We’re sweating buckets here.

03:50

The pair are just basically wrecking their motel room in THE SEXIEST MANNER POSSIBLE.

03:58

We can only see what’s happening in the dark thanks to the night vision option on the camcorder. How we wish that wasn’t an invention.

04:15

Lads.

04:24

Grohl posing next to a painting of a horse. In the dark.

04:27

Dave’s crying now and starts to suck his thumb like a baby.

04:40

Jack is now puking into a toilet. Maybe downing a bottle of vodka was a poor decision.

05:05

Maybe it’s time for bed. So that’s how you kill time in a shabby motel.

05:11

Our protagonists emerge in the harsh morning sun. With a fist bump and a nod, they return to their trucks and head off. Job done.

What did we learn from Low?

From re-watching this Foo Fighters video, we’ve discovered that two men can have an entertaining evening without being glued to their mobile phones or laptops. They are, however, appalling at holding a video camera steadily. The whole thing was like a grubby version of Cloverfield.

