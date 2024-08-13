Five bands you mustn't miss at this year's ArcTanGent Festival

The distinctly prog-friendly ArcTanGent Festival takes place at the adorable-sounding Fernhill Farm, in the Mendip Hills near to Bristol. Don’t be fooled by the cosy name though, as ATG is home to some of the most mind-melting, organ-crunching, earth-shattering music you can find from around the world. It is after all, the UK's leading post-rock, math rock and new prog festival and has played host to the. likes of Opeth, Haken, Enslaved, Leprous, TesseracT, VOLA and more...

We’ve scoured the lineup for several names you’ll regret not catching at this weekend’s edition of the festival, which marks its tenth anniversary.

Spiritualized

Formed in 1990, the same year this writer shot into existence, Spiritualized are a last-minute addition to the line-up, replacing Clown Core after drummer Louis Cole announced he was battling with health issues. Far from a second-rate replacement though, Spiritualized have formerly achieved NME Album Of The Year status with 1997’s prog-adjacent Ladies and Gentlement We Are Floating In Space. The collective fuse elements of space rock, psychedelia, and shoegaze to form a mind-melting sonic experiment that’ll blow your mind. It’s immersive, it’s intricate, and it’s not to be missed when they play the main stage on Thursday evening at 19.30.

Mogwai

ArcTanGent punters have been begging the festival’s organisers to book Mogwai since the event’s inception. There’s no better time for them to join the line-up than the festival’s tenth birthday celebrations, and they’ll headline the main stage on Saturday to close out the event. If you’re looking for something cathartic and near-transcendent, Mogwai’s gentle prog-friendly post-rock that crescendos and expands to near-chaotic wonder is just the ticket.

Ihsahn

Norwegian multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer Ihsahn is also known for his work with black metal band Emperor, but he’ll take to the main stage at ArcTanGent on Friday evening alongside his live band for a spectacle that never disappoints. Listen out for passages of 1920s-inspired jazz, frenetic drumming, and complex-multi-layered soundscapes that will blow you away.

Pijn

Latecomers to the line-up Pijn really ought to have been announced for this edition of ATG long ago, following the release of their phenomenal album From Low Beams Of Hope this June. Their post-metal expert riffs are interlaced with string arrangements and hypnotic synth loops that will entice and embrace you while the sun (hopefully) blares down from the sky. Pijn will play the Bixler stage on Saturday evening, do not miss it.

Night Verses

Night Verses are here to satisfy those of you hungry for riffs that sweep along fretboards as though it’s second nature, with brief moments of reprieve that are filled with haunting melodies, only to be interrupted by an astonishingly complex drum fill or two. Night Verses aren’t here to mess around, but they are here to demand your attention. It’s only polite to grant them that when the music is this great. Night Verses take to the Yohkai stage on Friday.

There are plenty more bands we could gladly recommend for this year’s installment of Arctangent Festival, but why not grab a ticket and check it out for yourself? After all, they’re £50 off now, until the festival sells out. With the infamous silent disco afterparties running from 11pm to 3am each night, as well as live podcasts for the early morning risers, there’s plenty on offer besides the five stages full of eclectic music. Oh, and keep an eye out for the pigs on the farm. Super cute, with great music taste.