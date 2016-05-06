Fad Gadgets: Rhodri tests a virtual baton, unique speaker and real drum machine

Conductrix It’s a moment to relish for all you budding Herbert von Karajans or Simon Rattles.

Irish conductor and composer Eimear Noones has come up with a virtual reality simulation of conducting that allows you to direct an orchestra from your living room. It’s the first step in a much bigger project called Muso-VR, a combination of tutorials and virtual reality, which Noone’s partner, composer Craig Stuart Garfinkle, describes as “the musical equivalent of Facebook combined with World Of Warcraft”. Terrifying. But in a good way.

Visit the website for more.

Perc

Programming drums has always felt more like doing your accounts: you push stuff around a grid and keep your fingers crossed that the results aren’t too traumatic. Perc bills itself as the “real” drum machine. A combination of

a controller, some mechanical arms and specially designed ball-shaped beaters allow your composed rhythms to be played on a real kit, in real time. It’s due to ship in September, and it won’t be cheap – but come on, you’re getting the nearest thing to a robot drummer yet devised.

Visit the website for more information.

The “A” Speaker

Anyone who’s sat next to an annoying person on a bus will know that headphones are not always as ‘personal’ as we’d like them to be. The “A” speaker removes headphone misery with an astonishing development in music technology: personal listening without headphones, thanks to a directional speaker beaming ultrasonic waves in your direction. This allows two people to sit in the same room listening to different music, with neither annoying the other. It’s rightly won a bunch of awards already, and is due out later this year.

Visit the website for more information.