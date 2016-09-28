Extreme release live track to celebrate Pornograffitti anniversary release

Extreme have released a live video of Money (In God We Trust), taken from their forthcoming Blu-ray/DVD/CD release Pornograffitti Live 25 / Metal Meltdown, which was filmed at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas last year. The band played Pornograffitti in its entirety at the show, celebrating 25 years since the original album’s release in 1990. The Blu-ray/DVD version also features Rockshow, a documentary that tells the Extreme story.

“Its hard to believe that Pornograffitti was born 25 years ago!” says guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. “Playing the record live was like dating an old girlfriend… I remember almost everything about you but please remind me about the rest. Some of those songs were never played live and some of those songs I had to go back and re-learn. I was skeptical at first because we performed the record from start to finish but it actually worked great live. I missed her!

“The band always prided itself on its live performance,” he continues. “Over the years, some of these songs have evolved where the band actually plays them better now than when we had recorded them. Hope you enjoy it!“

“It was a great thrill to perform Pornograffitti in its entirety,” adds singer Gary Cherone. “Some of these songs were never played live before so we had to go back and relearn them for the tour. The album was a watershed moment in the bands career…it’s when we came in to our own and it will always be special.”

Pornograffitti Live 25 / Metal Meltdown is released on October 21.



Track Listing

The 10 Essential Funk Rock Albums