10 drummers who could replace Jay Weinberg in Slipknot

Slipknot shocked the metal world when they announced they were parting ways with drummer Jay Weinberg after 10 years. The decision also seemed to surprise Jay himself, who’s recently declared it was a dream come true to play with The Nine for a decade of his life.

With such a big part of the Slipknot sound now missing, it begs the question of who the Iowans could bring in to take up the sticks next. Metal seems to produce technical, soulful and brutal drummers at an insane rate, fortunately enough – so we went searching for 10 of the best sticksmen in the scene, all of whom could slay alongside Corey Taylor and co.

Mike Mangini (Dream Theater)

Mike joined Dream Theater back in 2010, then parted ways with them earlier this year to let Mike Portnoy reclaim his chair. As a result, many will be wondering what this prog magician will be up to next. With a knack for complex and polyrhythmic patterns, he could not just slot into The Nine’s deceptively difficult drum parts, but bring his own flair.

Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Empire State Bastard, Mr Bungle, Dead Cross, etc.)

Hailed as the innovator of modern extreme metal drumming, thrash legend Dave Lombardo could easily bring the skill and precision needed to Slipknot. The drummer’s work in Slayer is the backbone of so many classic albums and, with current outfit Empire State Bastard, he’s branched out into a more avant-garde brutality. No matter where The ’Knot go next, Dave can handle it.

El Estepario Siberiano

Jorge Garrido, better known as El Estepario Siberiano, is a viral sensation of a drummer known for a variety of tricks, including playing Slipknot classics like Wait And Bleed with a single pedal. He’s also ludicrously fast, complementing his flashy style with just as much skill. At just 27 years old, he’d be a welcome injection of new blood to the band, too.

Simon Crahan (Vended)

Apparently nu metal runs in the family. Simon Crahan, son of ’Knot percussionist Clown, drums for genre up-and-comers Vended, while Corey’s son Griffin sings. The junior Crahan also claims to be a better drummer than his dad – so why not prove it? Simon and Clown would have great natural chemistry, and the 19-year-old probably wouldn’t get fired either.

Gene Hoglan (Death, Strapping Young Lad, Testament, Fear Factory, etc.)

“The Atomic Clock” isn’t called that for nothing. His drumming’s not only accurate enough to set watches by, but he brings added creativity by using various abstract devices. Gene’s also been in some of our most beloved bands, including Death, Fear Factory and Strapping Young Lad. So he’s got more than enough experience to do the job for the Slipknot crew.

Adrian Erlandsson (At The Gates, Cradle Of Filth, The Haunted, etc.)

With a CV that includes not only melodeath legends At The Gates but kings of the macabre Cradle Of Filth and Mexican groove titans Brujeria, Adrian has amassed a wealth of experience – a great testament to his speed and precision. It’s not hard to imagine him nailing the likes of Custer or Left Behind, to be honest.

Tomas Haake (Meshuggah)

Widely regarded as one of the best extreme metal drummers in the world, Tomas Haake has been the polyrhythmic backbone of Meshuggah for decades and literally never missed a beat. With the inhuman precision of Bleed or Future Breed Machine, he’d bring a unique, progressive and extreme flair to a band that’s started to embrace their more experimental side.

Paul Bostaph (Slayer, Exodus, Testament, etc.)

Another Slayer alumnus, Paul’s also manned the kit for Exodus, Testament and more. He’s also brought his considerable talents to progressive metal, playing as a session drummer on Geoff Tate’s Frequency Unknown. Inarguably a brilliant drummer, bringing speed and understated technicality to the chair, he’d fit alongside the percussive assault of The Nine with ease.

Chris Adler (Lamb Of God, Megadeth)

The former Lamb Of God sticksman is self-taught, making his characteristically groovy, whirlwind approach even more impressive. With a flair for unconventional drum patterns and fills, he was a large reason for the Virginia bruisers becoming the force they are today. Picking up sticks for Slipknot would bring a bold new sound as they’re about to enter a new era.

Alex Rudinger (Whitechapel, Light The Torch, Revocation, etc.)

Alex has drummed live for Whitechapel and Revocation and currently can be found as part of no fewer than four bands, including Howard Jones’ Light The Torch. With a genre fluidity from metalcore and deathcore to prog, he is a multi-faceted drummer who still feels like he has even more room to grow, in spite of his already impressive talent.