Dragons in Call of Duty? The latest DLC arrives for Black Ops III

Call of Duty: Black Ops III’s latest piece of downloadable content has just been released and it contains one of the stranger additions to the franchise for some time.

The new Descent DLC pack features the usual selection of content that Call of Duty fans have come to expect, namely four competitive maps and a new campaign episode for the endlessly popular Zombies mode.

The kicker this time around, is that the Zombies mode now features… dragons! Set in an alternative-history version of WWII Stalingrad, you’ll be going up against mechanised zombies whilst avoiding the strafing gouts of flame from the aerial attacks of dragons. Of course. Why not?

It also includes four new maps for the standard multiplayer modes. Empire is a reworking of the old favourite map Raid; set in an old Roman villa, the new jumping and wall-running mechanics create entirely new possibilities for players to fight each other. Berzerk takes the Black Ops III action to a blizzard-wracked Viking village. Cryogen is set in a cryogenic prison in the Dead Sea. The final map is called Rumble and takes place within a battle being waged between huge mechanised warriors.

Check out the Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Descent trailer below to get a good feel for what you can expect.

Descent is available now for Call of Duty: Black Ops III players on PlayStation 4. PC and Xbox One gamers will get access to the pack in early August 2016.

