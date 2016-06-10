Destiny: Rise of Iron expansion confirmed and dated

Activision and Bungie have officially announced the rumoured Rise of Iron expansion for Destiny.

Details of the Rise of Iron expansion leaked online a few weeks back and it looks like the leak was pretty much bang on the money with the release date set for September the 20th.

Rise of Iron will add a whole new explorable area to Earth, the Plaguelands as well as a new Raid called Felwinter Peak and a new Strike. It also includes a load of new story missions, a new social hub space that looks onto the Plaguelands, more weapons and gear, an increase in the Light level cap and a handful of new multiplayer maps and a new mode.

The story sees players team up with a legend of humanity’s Golden Age to take on a new threat involving a mutated faction of the Fallen.

Playstation gamers will also be getting a selection of bonus timed-exclusive content which will be announced at a later date. Expect this to be detailed in Sony’s press conference at E3 next week.

What is interesting is that Rise of Iron has only been announced for PS4 and Xbox One meaning that PS3 and Xbox 360 gamers are finally being left behind. It will also require all of the previous add-ons to be installed (The Dark Below, House of Wolves and The Taken King) in order for it to work.

Rise of Iron can be pre-ordered now on the Playstation Store and Xbox Live Marketplace. Any one who pre-orders will receive a limited edition black and silver version of the much-loved Exotic rocket launcher Gjallarhorn.