Death Valley High stream new song Groei Donker (Grow Dark)

Californian electronic/industrial disco noisefucks Death Valley High are premiering their new song Groei Donker (Grow Dark) exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band’s upcoming album CVLT [AS FVK], frontman Reyka Osburn explains where the somewhat bonkers song (and title) came from.

“Sometimes a working title sinks its nails in and rides all the way to the bitter end,” he tells Hammer. “In Afrikaans, ‘Groei Donker’ means ‘Grow Dark’, and in the end, we decided to keep both titles. The whole backbone of the song can be translated two ways. Initially, the song was based on tribal drums that Frankensteined into a more modern hybrid, and also a pulsating bassline that ground out a path for a more hardcore riff.

“The attitude of the song is about finding oneself in the darkness; not about ‘losing it’. It’s not a ‘falling down’ statement. It’s not about abandoning the light. It’s about finding strength in the shadows, and finding opportunities in the night-time. It’s about going to the Upside Down and conquering it!”

CVLT [AS FVK] is out November 4, via Minus Head Records.