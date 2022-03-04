Kris Barras broadens his horizons on Death Valley Paradise, but not by much

Former cage fighter and now hard rock singer/guitarist Kris Barras hasn’t changed his stance much since swapping the ring for the stage, and musically there’s plenty of belligerence and fist pumping going on. But he’s getting better at it.

He was starting to make a breakthrough with 2019’s Light It Up, his band’s second album, and has made use of the enforced break to write a bunch of songs with Blair Daly, who has worked with Black Stone Cherry – who they’ve toured with regularly – plus more with Bob Marlette (Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie), Zac Maloy (Shinedown) and Jonny Andrews (Three Days Grace), which has broadened their horizons while also giving them a consistent identity.

After launching the album with two heavyweight tracks, they hit the anthemic single My Parade, which is an unequivocal statement of intent.

Other standout tracks include the haunting Wake Me When It’s Over and the final Chaos that deals with some of Barras’s own struggles.