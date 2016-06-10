DC brawler Injustice 2 announced

Warner Bros and Mortal Kombat developer Netherrealm Studios have announced that they will be launching another DC Comics fighting game in the shape of Injustice 2.

Injustice 2 will follow on from the cinematic storyline that appeared in the original game, Injustice: Gods Among Us featuring a vast roster of heroes and villains from DC Entertainment’s pantheon of characters.

The series applies all of the expertise that Netherrealm has learned from their extensive work on the Mortal Kombat series and applies it to helping fighting game fans find their own answer to who would win in a fight between Batman and Superman, or Batman and Wonder Woman or even Batman and Aquaman. The battles will take place in arenas across a bunch of DC’s most iconic locations like Metropolis, Gotham City and Atlantis.

Netherrealm’s Ed Boon said, “In Injustice 2, we are introducing new features that will change the way fans play fighting games. We’re always interested in pushing the genre forward and allowing players to customise and level-up their favourite DC super-heroes and super-villains is a significant leap.”

Injustice 2 is in development for the PS4 and Xbox One and will be released some time in 2017.