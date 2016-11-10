Dark Proggers Lucid Fly Stream New Album With Prog

US dark proggers Lucid Fly stream the whole of their forthcoming new album Building Castles In Air with Prog.

The band, who were handpicked by Mike Portnoy to appear on his Progressive Nation At Sea cruise in 2014, will release their first full-length album this Friday (although it’s their fourth release over-all), but you can hear the whole thing here now. The band, who have been likened to A Perfect Circle, Karnivool and Riverside, say, “Finishing Building Castles In Air is by far the biggest thing that we’ve ever pulled off as a band. Our goal was to create an full-length album, even though it seems like a trend to release singles and EPs. To us, a full album is that thing that defines a band, that complete package with the artwork and around 10 songs of music that were all created and released as a unit, and belong together and represent a moment in a band’s creative path.

“In a way, we’ve been building up to this moment since we started playing music together. It’s like we’re meeting the world for the first time and can’t wait to introduce ourselves.”

Building Castles In Air , which was crowdfunded via Indiegogo, is now available to pre-order.