Critics' Choice 2015 - Nad Sylvan

At 19 is US-born, Swedish singer Nad Sylvan, who released his latest solo album, Courting The Widow, which was described by reviewer Chris Roberts as “an exquisite epic and unabashed treat.” and sees the sometime Agents Of Mercy and Steve Hackett’s Genesis Revisited frontman building on his recent Genesis connection with a collection of material that evokes strong images of Genesis but never merely pastiches their sound.

Here’s the enigmatic title track from Courting The Widow, the No. 19 in the 2015 Critics’ Choice.