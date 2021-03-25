Crank up our playlist of the 100 Greatest Songs Of The 21st Century

You’ve probably heard that the new issue of Metal Hammer is an epic rundown of the 100 Greatest Songs Of The 21st Century (so far). And you might know that System Of A Down took the top spot, closely followed by Slipknot, Deftones and Ghost.

You’re probably thinking, “Yeah, sure, but where can I hear these songs?” Well, wonder no longer, because we’ve put the entire list of 100 songs in one epic Spotify playlist.

So here it is: the ultimate soundtrack to the 21st century, from Solstafir to System Of A Down. Crank it loud, then go and pick up the new issue of Metal Hammer – complete with an absolute avalanche of free gifts - to read while you’re listening to it.