Playlist: 13 songs to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day

To celebrate Cow Appreciation Day – yes, it’s a thing, apparently –we’ve compiled a special playlist dedicated to all things bovine.

And why not? They deserve two days, if anything. After all, they’ve given us milk, butter, cheese, delicious steaks and the bulk of Rob Halford’s wardrobe.

Made up of 13 songs, this Spotify playlist – featuring meat-centric classics from the likes of Foo Fighters, ZZ Top and erm, Cows – is our salute to the humble moo-cow, for whom everyday is an outdoor festival. Well, the lucky ones, anyway.

Enjoy.