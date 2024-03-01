Cool new prog music you have to hear this week from Von Hertzen Brothers, Jane Weaver, RicharD Thompson and more...

Welcome to Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week. Six brand new and diverse slices of progressive music for you to enjoy.

Well done to Norwegian prog rockers Vicinity, whose song Distance won last week's Tracks Of The Week, pushed all the way by Fates Warning men Jim Matheos and Ray Alder under the guise of North Sea Echoes and Australian prog metallers Reliqa in third place.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier could it?

We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

VON HERTZEN BROTHERS - FROZEN BUTTERFLIES

Finnish progressive rockers Von Hertzen Brothers have recently released a new live album, Live at Tavastia, from which comes this energetic version of Frozen Butterflies, which originally featured on the band's 2017 album War Is Over. As the album title implies, the new live album was recorded in Tavastia in the band's native Finland, in 2023, capturing the band in their raw, honest glory

"There’s no such thing as a ‘regular VHB gig’, since for us, every night is always different and special," says the band's Mikko von Hertzen. "The night at Tavastia in February 2023 was an electrifying one and we hope that you get transported into that magical world through this recording. Play it loud!"

JANE WEAVER - ROMANTIC WORLDS

Modern psychedelic musician Jane Weaver is at her melodic best but breaks new ground with new single Romantic Worlds, her first proper love song. The gently melodic slice of psychedelia si accompanied by a suitably stylish video conveying the relaxin nature of the music. The single is taken from Weaver's upcoming album Love In Constant Spectacle which is out through Fire Records on April 5.

"I wanted to write a really over the top love song, it’s kind of tongue in cheek and about romance and brief encounters with a wonky synth," Weaver explains. "It’s based on a ‘real life’ date after meeting online, how this changes from generation to generation and how romance is perceived now."

WHOM GODS DESTROY - CRAWL

Crawl is the third single to be taken from Insanium, the debut album from new prog metal group Whom Gods Destroy, who feature feature former Sons Of Apollo bandmates Derek Sherinian and Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, vocalist Dino Jelusick, bassist Yas Nomura and drummer Bruno Valverde. The quintet drop their much awaited debut next week through InsideOut Music.

"Crawl was the second song Ron, Derek and myself worked on," reveals Jelusick. "We had many versions of it. Very progressive and very melodic. Combines all the influences that the band has and just grows into something that's our very own."

JANE GETTER PREMONITION - DIVISON WORLD

Prog fusion guitarist Jane Getter shares the title track of her brand new studio abum with Jane Getter Premonition, Division World, which was released last month through Cherry Red Records. The album features Getter's regular band, keyboardist Adam Holzman, guitarist Alex Skolnick, bassist and singer Paul Frazier and drummer Gene Lake. Randy McStine also guests on vocals.

"This album is a bit more song oriented than my previous work," explains Getter. "The songs were written during the pandemic and the lyrics in a lot of the songs are reflections of the divisiveness and divisions happening in the world today. I feel Division World may be JGP’s strongest album yet! In the Division World video, the globe continues to revolve as it endures the gauntlet of adversity and change."

RICHARD THOMPSON - SINGAPORE SADIE

Fairport Convention co-founder Richard Thompson will release Ship To Shore, his first new studio album for six years through New West Records on May 31. The new album was produced by Thompson and recorded in Woodstock, NY, and is the follow-up to his 2018 studio album 13 Rivers.

“I have been playing this live over the past year or so and it has become a favourite, Thompson explains of the new single. "We recorded it really quickly in two or three takes and David Mansfield is featured on the fiddle.

"I liked the idea of having a strong base to work from and reaching out from there. And I think of my base as being British traditional music, but there’s also Scottish music, there’s Irish music. There’s jazz and country and classical. As far as I’m concerned, once you establish your base, you can reach out anywhere. It’ll still be you ringing through, wherever you decide to go musically."

AISLES - LA PODEROSA MUERTE

Chilean prog rockes Aisles are gearing up to release their new EP Obras de Los Jaivas, on which they pay homage to the Chilean band Los Jaivas. The band's new reinterpretation of La Poderosa Muerte, originally featured on Los Jaivas' 1981 album Alturas de Macchu Picchu. Aisles hooked up with Jaime Sepúlveda from roots rock band Kuervos del Sur to perform vocals on the new track.

"The EP consists of four tracks that were originally written and performed by the Chilean group Los Jaivas, a psychedelic, progressive rock band whose career spans six decades and more than ten studio albums," the band say of Obras de Los Jaivas. "They are considered one of the most influential bands in Latin America and the most important Chilean band in history."