Classic Rock's reviews of the week - July 11th

The best – and worst – of this week’s new albums and reissues, including the low-down on Steven Tyler’s new solo country album, the latest release from pop-punk posterboys Good Charlotte and a pair of post-grunge Anthrax reissues.

Steven Tyler - We’re All Somebody From Somewhere album review

Good Charlotte - Youth Authority album review

Anthrax - Sound Of White Noise/Stomp 442 album review

Mos Generator - Abyssinia album review

Palace Of The King - Valles Marineris album review

The Barstool Preachers - Blatant Propaganda album review

Peter Gabriel - Reissues album review