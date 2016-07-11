Trending

Classic Rock's reviews of the week - July 11th

By Features  

The best and worst of this week's new albums – including Steven Tyler, Good Charlotte and more – reviewed and ranked by Classic Rock's team of rock'n'roll experts

A photograph of Steven Tyler sat outside with a range of vintage instruments

The best – and worst – of this week’s new albums and reissues, including the low-down on Steven Tyler’s new solo country album, the latest release from pop-punk posterboys Good Charlotte and a pair of post-grunge Anthrax reissues.

Steven Tyler - We’re All Somebody From Somewhere album review

Good Charlotte - Youth Authority album review

Anthrax - Sound Of White Noise/Stomp 442 album review

Mos Generator - Abyssinia album review

Palace Of The King - Valles Marineris album review

The Barstool Preachers - Blatant Propaganda album review

Peter Gabriel - Reissues album review