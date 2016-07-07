The Barstool Preachers - Blatant Propaganda album review

Reviving the spirit of 2 Tone is more than getting the music right, although this Brighton five-piece have no problem bending the choppy ska rhythms to their own ends. It’s also about attitude, and the band have cleverly wised up on that one too.

The issues are no longer as black and white (pun intended) as they were 35 years ago. For a start there’s no Thatcher to rail against (although who knows what the next couple of years may bring). Instead the band make some sharp observations, particularly about the wizened geezer who gave them their name and the insidious evils of the media circus (Good News).

They’re also not afraid to turn a harsh spotlight on themselves (Own Worst Enemy) but they can also turn that glare into a glow (Ballad Of The M1). Sometimes their energy tips into a full-tilt punk onslaught. It’s not subtle but it does make an impact.