Peter Gabriel - Reissues album review

If in 1986 – peak 80s – you’d suggested that So, Peter Gabriel’s biggest-selling and most MTV-promoted album, would be enjoying a vinyl release in 2016, you’d have been laughed out of town. Yet the resurgence of the most inconvenient medium imaginable continues, with Gabriel, something of a digital pioneer, praising its “warmth and presence”. His three albums as a card-carrying international superstar – released across 16 years – now arrive remastered on heavyweight 180-gram LPs: So is spread across two, Us and Up across three each.

So (6⁄ 10 ), of course, took the Fairlight synth and added a palatable dash of world music to art pop. Maybe it’s down to overfamiliarity, but it hasn’t aged as well as you’d think: the irritating if well-named Sledgehammer is a faux-funk stinker. Yet Don’t Give Up (with Kate Bush), Red Rain and In Your Eyes find raw emotion amid the showboating: his voice exudes a sandpapery soul.

From 1992, Us (8⁄ 10 ), also co-produced with Daniel Lanois, resides in a rich halfway house between his more personal work and what his expanded audience now expected. Lyrically it digs deep into family and love-life traumas. Guests include Brian Eno, Peter Hammill, William Orbit and John Paul Jones.