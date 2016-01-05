Classic Rock Readers' Albums of 2015

The results are in. We gave you a list featuring our writers Top 50 albums of 2015, and asked you to choose your own own favourites… and, by and large, you agreed with us.

On the original list, Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls sat on top of the pile. It occupies the same place on our readers’ list. On the original list, Blackberry Smoke, Steven Wilson, Def Leppard, Clutch and Faith No More all appeared in the Top 10. In your chart, they do the same.

Meanwhile, fanbases were mobilised into voting action and We Are Harlot, Ghost and Thunder all clambered out of our Top 20 and into your Top 10. The biggest mover was former Hanoi Rocks man Michael Monroe, whose excellent Blackout States climbed all the way from number 47 in our chart to number 9 in yours.

Classic Rock Readers’ Best Albums of 2015

10: We Are Harlot - We Are Harlot

9: Michael Monroe - Blackout States

8: Blackberry Smoke - Holding All The Roses

7: Faith No More - Sol Invictus

6: Def Leppard – Def Leppard

5: Ghost - Meliora

4: Clutch - Psychic Warfare

3: Steven Wilson - Hand. Cannot. Erase.

2: Thunder – Wonder Days

1: Iron Maiden - The Book Of Souls