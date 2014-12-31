Classic Rock 206: on sale now

Whether it’s re-formation, resurrection or retirement, an album release or a tour or more, we take a look at what the next 12 months have in store for…

Queen + Adam Lambert On the eve of a sold-out tour, the royal family’s Brian May and Roger Taylor and crown prince Adam Lambert explain why they’re keeping Queen’s legacy alive.

Def Leppard Yorkshire heroes to return with ‘surprise’ new LP.

Von Hertzen Brothers Finnish prog’s first family promise a new album that shuns epic 12-minute songs in favour of ‘straightforward rock’.

The Darkness Massacres, pillaging and brutal ‘medi-urban’ rock, from Suffolk’s finest.

Mötley Crüe Nikki Sixx looks ahead to the band’s final days.

Steven Wilson Enigmatic ‘auteur’ completes fourth solo LP – contemporary concept and ‘lonely Swedes’ included.

Plus what’s coming up in 2015 from Halestorm, Clutch, Europe, Santana, Blackberry Smoke, Scorpions, Metallica, Alice Cooper, Turbowolf, Deaf Havana and more….

Also…

Ian McLagan Ian Fortnam writes a personal tribute to the late, great Small Faces and Faces keyboard player.

Marilyn Manson With TV stardom and a new album, the Mephistopheles of Los Angeles is back from the dead.

Canned Heat They came, they saw, they boogied… and then they died. This is the tragic story of Alan ‘Blind Owl’ Wilson and Bob ‘The Bear’ Hite.

King Crimson With an eye on 2015 the unpeggable leader looks back to collaborations with Bowie and Eno, and where it all started to go right again for the ‘prog rock pond scum’.

Jarekus Singleton For the former basketball prodigy, an injury wrecked his dreams. Now he has his sights on slam-dunking the blues.

David Bowie With Mick Ronson at his side and Marc Bolan in the front row, we go inside the gig that invented glam rock – two years before Ziggy Stardust.

Chris Whitley Fame eluded him, but he twisted the blues into strange new shapes in the 90s – only to be tragically cut down in his prime.

What’s on your free CD? The Sound Of 2015: Pack up the Christmas tree, shake off the turkey-induced coma and dive into the new year with these choice cuts from Blackberry Smoke, Tax The Heat, Furyon, the Wanton Bishops, Rival State, Preachers Son and more…

Regulars

**The Dirt **New bands/artists to watch out for in 2015, more additions to the Ramblin’ Man festival, Kid Rock rocks back with new album… say hello to Rival State and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, welcome back Howlin’ Rain, The Waterboys and The Saints; goodnight Ian McLagan, Bobby Keys, Clive Palmer…

Raw Power Gibson update one of their classic six-string designs with the Lzzy Hale signature Explorer.

The Stories Behind The Songs - Dave Davies The one-time Dave The Rave explains how his disenchantment with Swinging Sixties culture spawned his unlikely solo hit, Death Of A Clown, outside the confines of The Kinks.

Q&A - Bob Seger The veteran singer-songwriter talks new albums, retirement plans and why he listens to hip-hop but never jazz.

Letters Got something to say? Let us hear it – shout it out loud!

Reviews New albums from Howlin Rain, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, Neil Young, Iron Maiden, Sepultura, Tony Wright, Peter Hammill, Moody Blues… Reissues from Supertramp, Kiss, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Ruts DC, It Bites, The Temperance Movement, Yes… DVDs, films and books on Joe Perry, Metallica, The Doors, John Otway, Neil Young… Live reviews of Slash, The Pineapple Thief, Bryan Adams, Blues Pills, Smashing Pumpkins, Jesus And Mary Chain…

Buyer’s Guide - Survivor Mainstream success was followed by years on the ropes until a recent resurgence, cut short by the death of Jimi Jamison.

Lives previews Gig previews from Nils Lofgren, the Moody Blues and From The Jam, plus full listings – who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load - Joe Perry The Aerosmith man tackles some tricky questions and talks about drugs, Ebola and coming back as a porpoise.

