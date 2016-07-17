A 'Guess The Album Title' Quiz To Celebrate World Emoji Day

Today is World Emoji Day, a day on which we should all spare a minute or two to reflect on the benefits to humanity generated by those useful little pictorial symbols without which communication in the modern age would be all but redundant.
We could not let this important day pass without paying our own tribute to the humble emoji. * So, below we have rendered the titles of 10 rock albums in emoji form: now it’s up to you to identify the albums, and indeed the artists who recorded them. The answers are at the bottom of the page: don’t even think about cheating!
Answers:
Rocket To Russia - Ramones
Diamond Dogs -David Bowie
Rainbow Rising - Rainbow
Elephant - The White Stripes
Horses - Patti Smith
Fire Dances - Killing Joke
Houses of the Holy - Led Zeppelin
Vs - Pearl Jam
Ok Computer - Radiohead
St. Anger - Metallica
* We’ll get back to our usual Pulitzer Prize-standard journalism tomorrow, killjoys ;)