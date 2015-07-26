Chris Squire: Ten Of The Best

YES – Yours Is No Disgrace
From The Yes Album, this shows Squire’s ability to provide Steve Howe with a platform for his virtuosity.
YES – The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)
From the Fragile album, here Squire displays his all‑round musical ability as he cohesively dips into many different styles.
CHRIS SQUIRE – Silently Falling
From the Fish Out Of Water album. Not only does Squire provide striding basslines, but also 12-string guitar and compulsive vocals.
YES – The Gates Of Delirium
From the Relayer album, this epic track gives Squire the chance to let his imagination run gloriously rampant.
YES – On The Silent Wings Of Freedom
From the Tormato album, this has one of Squire’s most enduing and memorable riffs.
XYZ – Can You See
A demo, but one that highlighted this band’s potential, with Squire’s rolling bass and pleasant vocals proving invaluable.
CHRIS SQUIRE AND ALAN WHITE – Run With The Fox
It might have been a Christmas single, but this avoids the traditional clichéd traps and trappings.
YES - Cinema
From the 90125 album, this is a blazing instrumental, with Squire showing the thrilling appeal of a bare-knuckle bass performance.
SQUACKETT – A Life Within A Day
The title track from the album A Life Within A Day, this has irresistible, sophisticated impact.
STEVE HACKETT – Love Song To A Vampire
From the album Wolflight, Squire’s final recording performance immeasurably adds to the haunting atmosphere.