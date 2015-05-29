Camden Rocks preview: Richie Ramone

London’s NW1 is set to become one big thriving mess of limbs and drinks as Camden Rocks takes over the town for its annual all-dayer.

This year’s line-up features Richie Ramone, Bullet For My Valentine, While She Sleeps…And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, Ginger Wildheart, Glen Matlock, The Dictators NYC, Heavens Basement, Black Spiders, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Feed The Rhino and more, playing in over 20 venues across the town.

We caught up with Richie to get the lowdown on what fans can expect on Saturday…

**We last saw you in Camden in December last year, at your sold-out Barfly show: what have you been up to since sir? **“I’ve been writing new material and hope to get another album out by the end of 2015. We have had a very busy year so far which is nice to see.”

**With Tommy’s passing last year, sadly all of the original Ramones have now left us. As one of the last remaining Ramones, is it important to you to carry on the band’s legendary legacy? **“I really don’t look at it that way and just try to stay true to myself and the fans. The Ramones taught me how to respect what you have, and not try to be anything else.”

**What’s the one memory of your time with Ramones that burns brightest for you? **“There are way too many good times with the band to pick one, but I think that being a Ramone is probably the brightest burn for me. A band like this comes once in a generation, and I was lucky enough to be a part of it.”

You’re coming back to London off the back of a lengthy US tour and club shows across Europe: what kind of reception have had you had? “The crowds have been great and really like the band and show. We give them 100% every night and they can tell we are there for them. I think that’s very important because I try to engage the crowd as much as possible and make them feel they are part of the concert.”

**The ‘Entitled’ album is an emphatic statement that what you’re doing now isn’t about mere nostalgia: is there a follow-up in the pipeline? **“Yes. The new material is really exciting, and I’ve grown even more as an artist with the songs that I am writing. The next record will be off the hook and I can’t wait to get in the studio and lay it down.”

The UK leg of the ‘Smash You Live!’ tour closes on June 2 in Cambridge: what’s the plan for the months ahead? “We have more dates planned in the States, and when we’re not on the road, we’ll record the next album. I am also working on an EP with Tony Valentino of the Standells, which is pretty exciting. That is almost finished and will come out this year.”

Describe your current mind-set in just five words. “Always ready to kill it!”

Richie Ramone plays two sets at Camden Rocks on May 30. For full details and stage times, click here.