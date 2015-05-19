Brainstorm 57: Stuart Nicholson

Q1 Galahad formed 30 years ago, in 1985. Where and when was your first show? STUART NICHOLSON: It was at Somerford Community Centre, on August 31. A: Correct.
Q2 In the past 30 years you’ve gone through three drummers. Can you name them in order of service?
SN: We’ve had a few, but the main ones are Paddy O’Callaghan, Steve Pearson and our current drummer, Spencer Luckman.
A: Correct.
Q3 A two-part Spencer question: where was his first gig with the band, and what colour was the kit he played at his audition?
SN: His first gig was at The Academy, Boscombe. And the kit, ooh – was it red?
A: It was. He told us so.
Q4 You did a live cassette album in 1987, One Knight At Mr C’s. Can you name the Genesis and ELP covers that were on there?
SN: The Genesis was Afterglow, and ELP… Fanfare For The Common Man? NO! It was Brain Salad Surgery.
A: Correct.
Q5 Your debut album proper, Nothing Is Written, followed four years later. What’s the longest track on there?
SN: I’d say that was Richelieu’s Prayer, it’s about eight minutes.
A: Eight minutes and ten seconds. Correct.
Q6 Lyrics round: ‘In to the bowl of human celebration, Steps our hero to ecstasy out front and they know it!’ Which song from which album?
SN: One for The Record, from In A Moment Of Complete Madness. Maybe you spotted that it’s about Genesis re-forming at Milton Keynes Bowl?
A: Now you mention it…
Q7 You played Night Of The Prog Festival in Loreley, Gemany back in 2010. Can you name three other bands on the bill?
SN: Marillion, The Enid and Twelfth Night.
A: Yep. Also Pallas, Ars Nova, Three Friends.
Q8 And what connects Galahad with Twelfth Night?
SN: Lots of things, but Roy [Keyworth, guitar] and Dean [Baker, keys] have both played with them.
A: Correct.
Q9 Your recent EP releases include a version of Rammstein’s Mein Herz Brennt. Which one of their albums is that song from, and what year was the album released?
SN: It’s from Mutter. Ooh, the year – two thousand and… one?
A: Richtig!
Q10 You sang backing vocals on Big Big Train’s Goodbye To The Age Of Steam album. But which tune did you sing on?
SN: I think it was Dragon Bone Hill.
A: Full marks, so far…
General Prog
Q11 Where was Robert Fripp born?
SN: Wimborne, Dorset. Four miles from me.
A: Correct.
Q12 What was the final studio album by Genesis?
SN: Calling All Stations.
A: It was.
Q13 Peter Gabriel’s first solo single after he left Genesis was Solsbury Hill. But what was the B-side to that track?
SN: Oooh. Was it Moribund The Burgermeister? I’ve got it, it’s in the attic somewhere.
A: Absolutely right – very good knowledge.
Q14 Which prog guitar legend played the flamenco-style guitar part in Queen’s song Innuendo?
SN: [Immediately] Steve Howe.
A: Correct.
Q15 Which is the only band member to have played on every Pink Floyd album?
SN: Roger Waters. No no, Dave Gilmour.
A: Oh dear. It was Nick Mason.
SN: Argh – of course!
Q16 ‘Rain, sea, surf, sand, clouds and sky/Hush now baby don’t you cry.’ Lyrics from which much-loved Barclay James Harvest song?
SN: [Sings the rest of the verse] Mocking Bird.
A: Very nice.
Q17 Which band’s latest album’s called The Unquiet Sky?
SN: Is that Arena?
A: It is.
Q18 From which album does Rush’s classic The Spirit Of Radio come?
SN: Gah, I know this! I can see it [Long pause]. Permanent Waves.
A: Yes!
Q19 What was Fish’s last album with Marillion?
SN: Clutching At Straws. I actually auditioned for them shortly after.
A: Wow…
Q20 … And for the all time Brainstorm record: who connects The Steven Wilson Band, Asia and The Aristocrats?
SN: It’s not a guitarist is it, Guthrie? Guthrie Govan?
A: Sir, I doff my quizzard’s hat to you. You’re our all-time high scorer.
TOTAL: 19⁄20
Wow, thank you - I’m quite surprised. That Pink Floyd one is annoying me now though. Nick Mason… of course it was!