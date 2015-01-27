VIDEO: Blackberry Smoke - 'Living In The Song' Live Session

When Blackberry Smoke played London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire last October, they allowed TeamRock’s crack team of video operatives into the soundcheck, where Living In The Song, taken from the band’s new album Holding All The Roses, was captured on camera.

Holding All The Roses was recorded with producer Brendan O’Brien, who’s worked with the likes of AC/DC, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. It will be released on February 9, and can be pre-ordered from Amazon and iTunes. For limited edition vinyl sets, visit the Earache webstore.

Last week, the band’s Charlie Starr and Brit Turner spoke to us about the album.

Are Blackberry Smoke The New Lynyrd Skynyrd?