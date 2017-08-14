Nergal with puppies is the cutest thing you'll see today

There are many reasons we love Nergal here at Metal Hammer, and his love of animals is definitely one of them. In a recent post on the Behemoth frontman’s Instagram, he published a video of himself backstage at the Washington Music Theater with two very cute puppies. There’s something wonderful about the juxtaposition between the painted, ghoulish Nergal being licked by two little furballs.

Of course, to prove how metal he is, Nergal says he is actually going to eat one of them. Maybe in a bun as a hot dog? (Ho ho ho)

Nergs also gives a shout out to Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond, Washington, who are an animal rescue centre run entirely by volunteers and the support of kind animal lovers.

If you live nearby and want a new pet then get involved. If you want to see one of the most intense frontman on the planet playing with some small dogs, then cast your eyes below.

