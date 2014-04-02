Band For 3 Grand: Terms & Conditions

The Legal bits:

Open to UK residents only, Competition will close at 11.55pm, 30th September 2016, The prize is personal and is registered in the name of the winner. The prize is not transferable, exchangeable or payable in cash or other products or services. In case of refusal or non-acceptance of the prize or conditions that are inherent to the competition, the prize will not be awarded. In that case, Yamaha Music London is entitled to choose another winner, Cymbals, Drum Pedal(s) and Drum Stool not included in the prize, The prize is awarded in its current state. Yamaha Music London is not responsible for any visible or hidden defects in the prize nor for any damage during delivery (shipping) of the prize, Yamaha Music London is not responsible or liable for setup or support of the prize, The handling of the delivery of the prize is arranged by Yamaha Music London via a third party delivery/shipping company, Yamaha Music London will use the shipping address you enter for the promotion to fulfil your prize, Yamaha Music London will deliver the prize only to a UK Mainland address, The prize will be shipped within two to three weeks of the winner being drawn, Yamaha Music London is not responsible for any defects caused by delivery or shipping companies (e.g. delays, strikes, damage or loss) with respect to the delivery of the prize. When the winner, or a family member, roommate, co-inhabitant or neighbour is not able to receive the prize upon delivery, the winner will arrange directly with the carrier for re-delivery or to pick up the prize later on (e.g. carrier depot.). Yamaha Music London shall not be held liable if the prize is not collected or received by the winner or collected by an unauthorized person, even when the delivery or shipping company has not left any notification or notice in any form.

Now you can return to the competition.