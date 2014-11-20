Asking Alexandria's Touring Confessions

While Asking Alexandria were touring the UK earlier this month we sat down with Danny Worsnop and Ben Bruce to find out what makes them tick on tour...

We join them both not at a particular high point as Danny is haggard from illness and necked a load sleeping pills before bed last night and Ben is still Burger King-less because he was unable to use his American card to pay for his meal.

But we do find out that Danny is a “dirty bastard” and once went to sleep with dog shit in his hair, but is still adamant Ben is the messiest member of the band. Hmmm…

And we learn the hardest part of being on tour – mainly the lack of privacy and Danny being away from his dog.