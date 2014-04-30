Asking Alexandria man wants 'heavy Linkin Park' to reignite rock scene

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce has spoken exclusively to TeamRock about his hopes for Scare Don't Fear, the first band signed to his new KBB Records label.

Describing the Providence, Rhode Island quintet as “like a heavy Linkin Park”, Bruce says he expects the band to inject some much needed excitement into the rock scene.

“I just feel like this music scene is really over-saturated, everyone’s starting to sound the same, it’s getting really really boring,” says Bruce. “And these guys are kind of taking me back to when I was 15, 16 years old, listening to Linkin Park. They’re like a heavy Linkin Park, there’s lots of rapping in it but there’s also heavy music behind it. It was very refreshing to hear someone trying to do something different. I hope people are open minded enough to give it a shot.”

Scare Don’t Fear will release their debut album, From The Ground Up, this summer and promote it with a stint on the annual punk rock summer-camp, the Vans Warped tour, where they’ll join headline attractions Every Time I Die, Falling In Reverse, The Devil Wears Prada, Less Than Jake and more.

And you can check out a first taste of the album, the track Heavy Collision, below.

Bruce, meanwhile, is already excited about his new label’s brand new signing…

“We’ve just signed a band from York,” he reveals. “I’m not allowed to say anything about it yet, which is really annoying. They’re so good!”