This guy has created a metal version of the Animaniacs theme

One man is so excited about Animaniacs coming to Netflix that he’s reimagined the theme-tune into something much more shred-worthy.

Trey Xavier from Gear Gods has used his very metal brain and know-how to heavy-up one of the zaniest cartoon themes ever conceived. The cult TV hit Animaniacs is known for its bizarre, satirical, over-the-top stories and characters, so obviously it was ripe for a heavy metal cover.

Check out the video below for a nostalgic trip back to Saturday morning television and intensely sugary cereal. Those were the days.