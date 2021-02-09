Children Of Bodom riffs on the hurdy gurdy are the perfect tribute to Alexi Laiho

Metal riffs on the hurdy gurdy is the gift that keeps on giving, but this one is a little bit more emotional.

Hurdy gurdy queen Michalina Malisz has previously reimagined classic riffs by Slipknot, Black Sabbath and System Of A Down among others on her chosen instrument. But this time around she‘s turned her attention to Children Of Bodom, whose frontman Alexi Laiho sadly passed away at the end of 2020.

It's a fitting tribute. The flurry of notes produced by the hurdy gurdy really chimes with the power metal aspect of Bodom’s sound. Or maybe it’s because hearing Lake Bodom, Downfall and In Your Face on a medieval wheeze box makes us want to sit around a campfire in the middle of Finland, knocking back shots of Terva Snapsi. Would Alexi approve of it all? We reckon so.

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a tribute to Alexi Laiho, featuring an in-depth look back over his life and career, as well as tributes and memories from members of Nightwish, Mastodon, Avatar and more.

