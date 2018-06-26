Akercocke-aligned brutalists The Antichrist Imperium stream their new album in full

If you were to draw a graph detailing the musical activities all the musicians who have spent welded to the Akercocke hub over the years, the chances it would end up looking like a cross between a RICO case and an occult sigil designed to invoke a particularly wary demon.

The Antichrist Imperium, featuring current members Sam Loynes and David Grey, alongside former guitarist Matt Wilcock, alongside Matt’s Berzerker bandmate Sam Bean, of the many configurations marshalls pretty much all aspects of the wider clan, from brutal, blasting death metal and bewildering progressive turns to sonorous, emotional lamentations and of course that sweet yet rank smell of brimstone and Hell-channelling cacophony.

Back after a three-year absence, The Antichrist Imperium are about to release their second album, Volume II: Every Tongue Shall Praise Satan via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings on June 29, and lest the Devil should make work for idle hands, we’re going to give you the opportunity to raise claws and goat signs by streaming the album in its full, serpentine glory. So without further ado, put down you Dante, prepare to enter realms that would make Google Maps self-delete and step into the tempestuous storm of Volume II: Every Tongue Shall Praise Satan below!

Check out The Antichrist Imperium's Facebook page here and pre-order Volume II: Every Tongue Shall Praise Satan here!