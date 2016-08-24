What AC/DC’s Back In Black means to me, by Buckcherry’s Josh Todd

Back In Black was so important to me because it was one of those records that defined a moment in my life when music had the most influence over me. I just remember being 16 or 17 years old and getting that record. It just fit every aspect of my lifestyle at the time. I would fuck to it, party to it and skateboard to it. I remember I was so into that record, I used to keep it on me at all times just to turn people on to it.

I was delivering pizza and my manager was a big metalhead. He turned me on to it. And later I saw some video footage and I thought Angus Young was the coming of the Antichrist. He was like something out of a cartoon. I was hooked, and at that point, had to get my hands on every AC/DC record there was. That, of course, turned me on to one of my all-time favourite singers – Bon Scott.

The song that stands out the most to me is You Shook Me All Night Long. I love the opening riff and the song highlights the female in all her glory. When you can write a song like that brings that out in people, you’ve really got something. That’s why it’s one of the top-selling rock’n’roll records of all time.

The album cover was just the way I like it, too: black and simple. And with a logo like AC/DC’s, you really don’t need much more on the cover. I thought it was a statement and it was mysterious. You really wanted to know what was inside.

I love most of the AC/DC records, but nothing compares to the timing and delivery of Back In Black. That only happens once in a great while with really great bands.

At the time, I think the only other rock records I was listening to were Led Zeppelin’s Houses Of The Holy and I think Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All. The rest were my punk records that included Minor Threat, The Toy Dolls and Black Flag.

Back In Black was just such a timeless record that it never failed to fit the mood, so it got most of my attention at the time.

I didn’t get to see them tour then. At that point, I could only scrape enough money together to go see punk rock shows at Fender’s Ballroom in Long Beach. But I’ve opened for them and that has been, to date, the best rock’n’roll experience of my life.

