A flower? Watch a ten-year-old girl sing Supper's Ready

The Genesis classic Supper's Ready has long been hailed as one of the benchmarks of the progressive rock genre. Indeed Prog readers and Genesis fans only recently voted it as the band's most popular song in issue 99.

One thing I think we can all agree on is it's not one for the faint-hearted. So step forward 13-year old Miami musician Camila Pocovi, who has no trouble tackling the epic number in this video clip.

Thanks to Prog reader Nick Baker who brought this to our attention. Recorded in 2016, when Camila was just ten years old, and opening for Venezuelan prog band Tempano in Miami. We have to say it's a pretty impressive showing.

Seems young Camila has form with Genesis. A peek at her Camila Pocovi Music page on YouTube shows videos off her performing Ripples in front of Phil Collins and tackling Back in N.Y.C. as well. As well as singing she also plays piano, ukelele and drums!

As Prog reader David Paterson says on the Prog Magazine Readers group on Facebook, "If this is the young lady at age 10 given encouragement what will she be like at 20. Awesome.". We couldn't agree more David.