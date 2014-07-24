6 more monster paintings from the guy who did the new Weezer artwork

If, like us, you've been charmed by the artwork Weezer recently unveiled for their new album, Everything Will Be Alright In The End, you'll be delighted to discover that it's not a one-off piece.

Our hairy friend is, in fact, part of a series of paintings by artist Chris McMahon, in which he has cleverly painted fantastical beasts into cheesy paintings acquired at thrift shops in the US. Feast your eyes on the rest of the ‘Adding Monsters To Thrift Store Paintings’ series below.

CHECK OUT MORE OF CHRIS MCMAHON’S ARTWORK HERE.