2015 Prog Critics' Choice

1 STEVEN WILSON - Hand. Cannot. Erase. (Kscope)

**WE SAID: **“Inspired by a tragic true story, Wilson’s fourth solo album explores 21st century loneliness and reveals fresh new depths.” - Philip Wilding, Prog 53

**Steven Wilson says: **“Fantastic! Humble gratitude to Prog for its unwavering and inspiring support.”

2 PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING - The Race For Space (Test Card Recordings)

WE SAID: “Superb second mission.” Alex Lynham, Prog 54

3 TESSERACT - Polaris (Kscope)

WE SAID: “Bold and brilliant, it shines bright. This might be their best album to date.” Alex Lynham, Prog 59

4 IRON MAIDEN - The Book Of Souls (Parlophone)

WE SAID: “Those who do dip in will find excellent prog metal… their finest album for a decade.” Jerry Ewing, Prog 59

5 SWEET BILLY PILGRIM - Motorcade Amnesiacs (Kscope)

WE SAID: “The honest beauty of the twin voices and their filigreed interplay can’t be overpraised.” Chris Roberts, Prog 56

6 BETWEEN THE BURIED & ME - Coma Ecliptic (Metal Blade)

**WE SAID: **“A prog metal meteorite crashing into this feeble planet.” Chris Cope, Prog 57

7 **RIVERSIDE - **Love, Fear And The Time Machine (InsideOut)

**WE SAID: **“It’s mature, welcoming and lovely.” Chris Roberts, Prog 59

8 LONELY ROBOT - Please Come Home (InsideOut)

WE SAID: “John Mitchell’s sturdy debut makes for one mighty statement of intent.” RICH WILSON, Prog 53

9 NORDIC GIANTS - A Séance Of Dark Delusions (Kscope)

WE SAID: “It’s a bold panorama of textures, rhythms and volume.” Rob Hughes, Prog 55

10 STEVE HACKETT - Wolflight (InsideOut)

WE SAID: “He may be ex-Genesis but he establishes yet again that he’s very much his own man.” Johnny Sharp, Prog 54

11 VENNART – The Demon Joke (Superball)

WE SAID: “A stunning effort: youthful, vigorous, knowing and wry when it needs to be.” Prog 56

12 MERCURY REV – The Light In You (Bella Union)

WE SAID: “Its mantra-like atmospheres shimmer until a rush of psychedelic soul.”– Chris Roberts, Prog 58

13 ENSLAVED – In Times (Nuclear Blast)

WE SAID: “The songs evolve and mutate at an exhilarating pace, without ever losing fluidity.” Dom Lawson, Prog 53

14 TIM BOWNESS – Stupid Things That Mean The World (InsideOut)

WE SAID: “Operates within lush and lovely perimeters.” Chris Roberts, Prog 57

15 VON HERTZEN BROTHERS – New Day Rising (Spinefarm)

WE SAID: “A poppy edge but their audacious spirit is strong.” Rich Wilson, Prog 54

16 BRUCE SOORD Bruce Soord (Kscope)

WE SAID: “A captivating album that fully engages the emotions. Truly outstanding.”Rich Wilson, Prog 61

17 ANEKDOTEN _Until All The Ghosts _Are Gone (Virta)

WE SAID: “Awash with Mellotron, melodies, mystery and killer beats.” Grant Moon, Prog 56

18 DAVID GILMOUR Rattle That Lock (Parlophone)

WE SAID: “One of prog’s key figures still has fuel in his tank.” Paul Sexton, Prog 59

19 NAD SYLVAN Courting The Widow (InsideOut)

WE SAID: “An exquisite epic and unabashed treat.” Chris Roberts, Prog 60

20 WIRE Wire (Pink Flag)

WE SAID: “Stripped back, pulsing agit rock with precious little fat… wonderfully droney.” Rob Hughes, Prog 55

REISSUES

1) KING CRIMSON Thrak (Panegyric)

2) PETER GABRIEL Reissues (Universal)

3) YES Fragile (Panegyric)

4) OPETH Deliverance/Damnation (Music For Nations)

5) ANATHEMA Fine Days 1999-2004 (Music For Nations)

MULTIMEDIA

1) ROGER WATERS The Wall (Rue 21 Productions)

2) THE ENID _The Bridge Show: _Live At Union Chapel (Operation Seraphim)

3) ANATHEMA A Sort Of Homecoming (Kscope)

4) STEVEN WILSON, LASSE HOILE & CARL GLOVER Index (FLOOD GALLERY)

5) ROMANTIC WARRIORS III: CANTERBURY TALES Fine Days 1999-2004 (ZEITGESIT MEDIA)

GIGS

1) KING CRIMSON Hackney Empire

2) STEVEN WILSON Royal Albert Hall

3) DAVID GILMOUR Royal Albert Hall

4) DEVIN TOWNSEND Royal Albert Hall

5) BIG BIG TRAIN Kings Place