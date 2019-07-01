2000trees Festival: the essential playlist, by Rolo Tomassi

Now in its 12th year, Gloucestershire festival 2000trees is a must-attend festival for those interested in checking out the vital artists currently presiding over the the world’s underground music scene. With a bill that’s known for boasting everything from hardcore punk to alt-rock and whimsical indie, there’s pretty much something for everyone nestled in this festival’s wildly eclectic bill.

But this year, the festival’s organisers have made sure to carve out plenty of space on the bill for the world’s heavier bands. From US metalcore mavens Every Time I Die, who are playing 2003’s Hot Damn! and other selected hits at this year’s festival, to Sheffield mob While She Sleeps, if you love hard riffs and plenty of them, this is the year 2000trees has you covered.

To get you in the mood for the festival, we enlisted Rolo Tomassi’s James Spence to compile this year’s essential 2000trees playlist. For more information on 2000trees, head to the bottom of the page.

Drug Church - Grubby (Cheer, 2018)

"Drug Church's third full-length Cheer was undoubtedly one of the albums of 2018. I cannot wait to see them live, but I'm not looking forward to having to play straight after them!"

Every Time I Die - The Logic Of Crocodiles (Last Night In Town, 2001)

"This is an old one of theirs. It was the first song I think I heard by Every Time I Die, but it's a rager."

Comeback Kid - Broadcasting... (Broadcasting..., 2007)

"Rolo Tomassi toured with Comeback Kid years ago and this was one of my live favourites of theirs."

Conjurer - Retch (Mire, 2018)

"I'm biased on this one, but Conjurer are well good."

Møl - Virga (Jord, 2018)

"Again, their album Jord was another highlight of last year. We were fortunate to play with them in Copenhagen last summer and they're a lovely bunch."

Modern Error - Separation Scars (Lost In The Noise, 2019)

"This band is going to be absolutely huge. Just listen to that chorus."

The Armed - Witness (Only Love, 2018)

"This band reminds me of so many bands I grew up listening to, in the best possible way. Complete chaos."

While She Sleeps - You Are We (You Are We, 2017)

"We did shows with While She Sleeps in Spain and Portugal at the start of 2018 which was such an amazing experience. They're an unreal live band and this song is always absolutely massive."

Turnstile - Big Smile (Time & Space, 2018)

"Chris [Cayford, Rolo Tomassi guitarist] has been trying to push Turnstile on me for so long and it finally worked with Time & Space."

Orchards - Luv You 2 (Losers/Lovers, 2018)

"Perfect music for the summer. We're mainly Brighton based these days, and Orchards are pals from down here."

2000trees takes places at Upcote Farm over 11-13 July. Head to their official site for tickets and more information.