20% Off Magazine Subscriptions for Black Friday!

A subscription to a music magazine is the perfect gift for rock fan – or as a treat for yourself – and for Black Friday this weekend there’s a further 20% off our magazine subscriptions. But hurry – the deal is only valid until Tuesday 28 November at 10am (GMT). Just use the code 20NOV at checkout.

There are already some fantastic deals for Christmas, meaning you can save up to 49% on some magazines for yourself or as a gift, from the MyFavouriteMagazines store.

With most titles publishing 13 issues per year, it really is the gift that keeps on giving - whether for yourself, partner, friend or family member. With free CDs and gifts throughout the year, it’s a year full of the best of rock, metal and prog – exclusive interviews, special event issues, collectible covers and rock writing and photography in the world, plus buying advice, news and reviews in every issue.

Metal Hammer

Metal Hammer is the world’s biggest and best metal magazine, run by fans, for fans. World exclusive access to the biggest names in heavy music, along with the very best upcoming names in the scene – from thrash to death to black to hardcore to everything in between – with a free CD and regular free gifts. If it’s heavy, Metal Hammer has it covered.

Classic Rock

Classic Rock is a turbo-charged, rock’n’rollathon of a magazine. Every month it’s packed with exclusive interviews and features on rock’s biggest names, from Led Zeppelin to Deep Purple, Guns N’ Roses to the Rolling Stones, the Sex Pistols to AC/DC and beyond. We feature the very best new bands set to rock your world, and keep you informed with what’s going on in your neck of the woods. Each issue has the heftiest rock reviews section on the planet. In an average issue, you’ll find over 150 albums reviewed, all from the multi-faceted world of rock - whether it’s hard rock or heavy metal, prog or punk, goth rock or southern rock, we’ve got it covered.

Prog

Prog is the only international magazine devoted to progressive music in all its guises. From the classic pioneers of the 70s through the 80s Marillion-helmed revival, to the impact of the likes of Radiohead and Muse in the 90s and today’s vibrant and ever developing scene spearheaded by the likes of Steven Wilson, Opeth and Anathema. With our strong network of contacts, the magazine gets behind the big stories of yesteryear and brings you the best coverage of what’s happening today with exclusive and informative interviews. Astounding sounds from amazing, intelligent and throught-provoking music.

Remember: the Black Friday deal is only valid until Tuesday 28 November at 10am (GMT). Just use the code 20NOV at checkout.