The 50 best rock albums of 2026 (so far)

It seems that only days have passed since Classic Rock's Best of 2025 issue was despatched to the printers, dripping with ink and wisdom, and yet here we are, halfway through the following year. And what an amazing six months it's been.

Official music industry statistics teach us that roughly 2000 albums are released every week, which means that more than 50,000 albums have been released between the beginning of January and the last day of June. Crazy!

It's probably fair to say that most of these albums will be rubbish, and we're not going to pretend that we've listened to them all, but we have picked the 50 albums we've enjoyed hearing the most, and listed them below. We hope you enjoy them too.

Tori Amos - In Times Of Dragons It’s now 34 years since Tori Amos’s breakthrough with her confessional classic Little Earthquakes, and it might have become easy to take such an established talent for granted. Yet In Times Of Dragons is startling in its power. A dark drama using metaphors and characters to champion the fight for freedom and democracy against the “dictator-believing lizard demons and their usurpation of America”, it’s like Margaret Atwood reimagined by Kate Bush. Except Bush hasn’t made a record this good for two decades.

All Them Witches - House Of Mirrors Opener Red Rocking Chair – a reworking of a bluegrass standard made famous by Doc Watson – begins like Mark Langean at his most haunted, before pulling itself up to its full height via the doomiest of riffs, then retreats again, warped violin wrapping around gently pulsing guitar. Culling Line unfolds with a sense of enormous dread, drifting from an eerie vocal introduction that sounds like an import from 1920s Appalachia to the kind of solo David Gilmour might dream up if he were impersonating Carlos Santana.

Alter Bridge - Alter Bridge Wisely, Alter Bridge haven’t messed with the Alter Bridge formula on their eighth album. Going down the self-titled route is, in most cases, a sign of confidence; that a band is unwaveringly sure that this is exactly representative of who they are right at this moment in their career; there’s no temptation to head down wild diversions or throw in weird experimentation just for the sake of it. Alter Bridge is Alter Bridge at their most Alter Bridge.

A Thousand Horses - White Flag Down White Flag Down sounds like all the best rock’n’roll albums should: like the members have been shaken up by life a little. It’s part contemporary country rock stomp, part singer-songwriter notes couched in the traditional Nashville sound, and with nods to The Black Crowes, Tom Petty and more.

Big Big Train - Woodcut It was always going to be a long way back for Big Big Train after the shocking loss of their enigmatic singer David Longdon in 2021. They made a pretty good fist of things with new singer Alberto Bravin on 2024’s The Likes Of Us, and now Woodcut, the band’s sixteenth studio album, remarkable as that might seem, is a fully rounded, multi-faceted record and the sound of a band with newfound vigour and songwriting smarts.

The Black Crowes - A Pound Of Feathers A Pound Of Feathers is not quite as immediate as Happiness Bastards, but repeated listens pay off. Its relationship to that record is similar to the way recently re-released Amorica sits alongside The Southern Harmony. The Crowes’ blessed resurrection keeps rolling.

The Black Keys - Peaches! Born from sessions instigated by drummer Patrick Carney as a respite for singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach while his father was terminally ill, Peaches! is as fuzzy and, ultimately, as sweet as the fruit it’s named after. Corralling guitarist Kenny Brown, bassist Eric Deaton and multi-instrumentalist Jimbo Mathus into Auerbach’s studio in Nashville, the sessions have produced an album that feels unencumbered by expectation, revelling in music that’s its own reward.

Jay Buchanan - Weapons Of Beauty Staggering out of the Mojave Desert like a man who’s seen the light in the endless darkness, Jay Buchanan’s first solo album is a remarkable journey through soul music, country rock, southern gothic and gospel. He might still pose for a promo photo in front of a once-thriving gold mine while wearing a lobster-pink suit that would make Brandon Flowers blanche, but his new album Weapons Of Beauty is as captivating and contrary as the image of a man in a tailored suit standing alone in the deserted wilderness might suggest.

Butthole Surfers - After The Astronaut This is the real shit, returning from deep storage – the first Butthole Surfers studio album release in 25 years. The weird shit. The deeply alarming, thrift-store sci-fi, chemically unbalanced shit. Shelved in 1998 by a major label hoping for another (surprise Butthole hit) Pepper, After The Astronaut finally emerges, sounding exactly like what Capitol probably feared most: Butthole Surfers disappearing even further into their own deranged universe.

John Corabi - New Day At 67 Corabi has lost none of the vocal power that first turned heads with The Scream in 1991, and on New Day it’s showcased in a musical setting that fits like a glove, drawing on his formative late-60s/early-70s influences without aping them. Corabi puts in an impassioned, versatile performance, tackling upbeat blues rock (That Memory), gospel-style ballads (Faith, Hope And Love), and psychedelic poprock (New Day)

Crown Lands - Apocalypse Every bit as stunning as Fearless, Apocalypse pushes the band's creative envelope even further, the self-production lessons learned from the Ritual albums inspiring new heights of pomp and passion. With a bit of extra help from previous Rush collaborators producers Nick Raskulinecz and David Bottrill, side one’s Foot Soldiers Of The Syndicate, Blackstar and The Revenants 1 are particular highlights, although in truth it all sounds incredible.

Dead Pioneers - Wagon Burner It’s not even an exaggeration to say the Pioneers are America’s last great rock’n’roll band. They just are. Songs like Nazi Teeth and Seeing Red accurately depict the rage and terror of being a thinking American in 2026 amid domestic terrorism, creeping fascism and economic collapse. Sorry, but well-meaning zillionaires like Bruce Springsteen just ain’t cutting it out here on the brink.

Des Rocs - To Hell And Back Legends Never Die is a mini-rock opera oozing with a shameless Muse-pomposity; there’s a strutting, Jack White blues stomp to The King; Fall Together is beamed in from a parallel universe where Freddie Mercury had the chance to make a James Bond theme, all synthetic strings and high drama. The cockiness reaches new heights on The Juice, riding in on a Whole Lotta Love-inspired riff and laying out its arena-rock stall, while Supernaturalize is a glam-soul stomper