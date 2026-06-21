Fan falls to death during Goose show at Madison Square Garden

A man has died after falling during a show by Connecticut jam band Goose at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

“At approximately 9:51 p.m. inside Madison Square Garden, officers observed a 51-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive,” the NYPD told The New York Post in a statement.

The accident occurred during the break between Goose's two sets, when a fan fell from "an elevated position" into section 102. Multiple rows were subsequently roped off for the rest of the evening, with fans relocated to alternative seating. According to the venue's seating chart, section 102 is overlooked by a row of luxury suites.

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The victim has been identified as Paul Kueker, a married father of two from Connecticut.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show," say Goose. "We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support."

Goose are currently on their 2026 Summer Tour, with Saturday's show the second of two at MSG. The band's next scheduled performance is on Wednesday night (June 23) at the Firefly Distillery in Charleston, SC. The band's new album, Big Modern!, was released on June 12.

Goose: 2026 Tour

Jun 23: Charleston Firefly Distillery, SC

Jun 24: Charleston Firefly Distillery, SC

Jun 26: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jun 27: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jun 28: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jun 30: Leader Bank Pavilion

Jul 01: Leader Bank Pavilion

Jul 02: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 03: Saratoga Springs – SPAC, NY ‡

Jul 04: Saratoga Springs – SPAC, NY §

Aug 13: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, CA

Aug 14: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 15: Stanford Frost Amphitheater, CA

Aug 16: Reno The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Aug 18: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom , BC

Aug 19: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA Δ

Aug 21: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR Δ

Aug 22: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR ‖

Aug 24: Missoula KettleHouse Amphitheater, MT

Aug 27: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 28: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 29: Salt Lake City Civic Center, UT *

Sep 24: Louisville Bourbon & Beyond, KY †

Nov 03: Kansas City The Midland Theatre, MO

Nov 04: Kansas City The Midland Theatre, MO

Nov 06: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

Nov 07: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

Nov 08: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

Nov 10: Nashville The Truth, TN

Nov 11: Nashville The Truth, TN

Nov 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 14: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 15: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Nov 18: Charlottesville John Paul Jones Arena, VA

Nov 19: Pittsburgh Citizens Live at The Wylie, PA

Nov 20: Pittsburgh Citizens Live at The Wylie, PA

Nov 21: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

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† Festival Appearance

^ with Julian Lage

‡ with The Disco Biscuits

§ with Moe

Δ with Greensky Bluegrass

‖ with Buffalo Traffic Jam

* with Theoretical Blonde

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