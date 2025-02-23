Noah Weiland, son of the late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, has recorded a cover of STP's debut single Sex Type Thing, originally released as the first single from their debut album Push in 1993.

Weiland Jr.'s cover of Sex Type Thing is stripped back and acoustic, with guitar courtesy of Violet Saturn guitarist Spencer Carr Reed.

"Filmed this about a dream I had long ago about seeing my father again," says Weiland. "It’s hard for me to stay in the moment sometimes, but I try."

The video features Weiland interacting with a Chucky doll, with captions explaining the dream as the story unfolds, and how it relates to his father. "There was so much I wanted to tell him," reads one caption, "like how much has changed on Earth without him."

Last year, Weiland and Reed worked together on Time Will Tell, an updated version of a recording initially made by Scott Weiland as a solo track, claiming they were only releasing it following an extortion threat made by an anonymous blackmailer.

In late 2020, Weiland joined the sons of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and Metallica bassist Robert Trujilo in Los Angeles band Suspect208, but parted ways with them the following year due to alleged drug use.

"As many of you know, we let our singer, Noah, go," said the band in a statement. "We were really close to him and it is the last thing we would’ve ever wanted to do, but it had to be done for his safety, as well as the longevity of the band. This decision was made by the band because it was the last thing we could do to keep going."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Suspect208 disbanded shortly after.