"There was so much I wanted to tell him, like how much has changed on Earth without him": Scott Weiland's son Noah covers Stone Temple Pilots' classic Sex Type Thing

By
( )
published

Sex Type Thing was originally released as the debut Stone Temple Pilots' single in 1993

Noah Weiland in a clip from his Sex Type Thing video
(Image credit: Noah Weiland)

Noah Weiland, son of the late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, has recorded a cover of STP's debut single Sex Type Thing, originally released as the first single from their debut album Push in 1993.

Weiland Jr.'s cover of Sex Type Thing is stripped back and acoustic, with guitar courtesy of Violet Saturn guitarist Spencer Carr Reed.

"Filmed this about a dream I had long ago about seeing my father again," says Weiland. "It’s hard for me to stay in the moment sometimes, but I try."

The video features Weiland interacting with a Chucky doll, with captions explaining the dream as the story unfolds, and how it relates to his father. "There was so much I wanted to tell him," reads one caption, "like how much has changed on Earth without him."

Last year, Weiland and Reed worked together on Time Will Tell, an updated version of a recording initially made by Scott Weiland as a solo track, claiming they were only releasing it following an extortion threat made by an anonymous blackmailer.

In late 2020, Weiland joined the sons of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and Metallica bassist Robert Trujilo in Los Angeles band Suspect208, but parted ways with them the following year due to alleged drug use.

"As many of you know, we let our singer, Noah, go," said the band in a statement. "We were really close to him and it is the last thing we would’ve ever wanted to do, but it had to be done for his safety, as well as the longevity of the band. This decision was made by the band because it was the last thing we could do to keep going."

Suspect208 disbanded shortly after.

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about louder
Black Sabbath posing for a photograph in 1970

“With the success came all the trappings and we tried every one of them. The drugs, the travel, the women. Our lives were forever changed”: The chaotic story of Black Sabbath, the band who did more than anyone to invent heavy metal
Aerosmith posing for a photograph in 1986

“Things had got pretty bad. I don’t know what demons Steven was fighting, but we definitely both had our ups and downs”: How Done With Mirrors put Aerosmith back on the long road to redemption
Black Sabbath posing for a photograph in 1970

“With the success came all the trappings and we tried every one of them. The drugs, the travel, the women. Our lives were forever changed”: The chaotic story of Black Sabbath, the band who did more than anyone to invent heavy metal
See more latest