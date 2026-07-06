Effectively written out of history by the immediately subsequent media-friendly circus that was Britpop, Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine were significantly more successful in the early 90s than almost anybody seems, or possibly cares, to remember. From humble indie roots, the shorts and cycling cap-sporting duo enjoyed a five-year overnight success that took them from tireless toilet-circuit slogging to the top of the UK album chart.

Dangle-fringed beanpole Jim Morrison (yes, really) (aka Jim Bob) first met cheeky-chopped Angus Young aficionado Les ‘Fruitbat’ Carter in a Streatham rehearsal studio, and before you could say ‘Sarf London indie-squindy apprenticeship’ they’d manned the boiler room of Jamie Wednesday. When they were the only two band members to turn up for an ’87 London Astoria charity gig, inspired by the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy and Age Of Chance the pair got up to play the show as Carter USM with a tape recorder rhythm section.

So far, so Squatney. But where countless other 80s landfill indies foundered, Carter - with a deft combination of post-punk Clash-like political conscience, a well-tuned ear for rabble-rousing terrace chants, heartstring-strumming, tears-in-beers anthems and memorable lyrics laced with Olympics-standard puns Jim Bob delivered like a tabloid sub editor with a penchant for the London A-Z – saw word-of-mouth peer reviews take them from the Bull & Gate to Brixton Academy in record time.

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Carter had never quite got over punk. The Clash were a touchstone for both, while Jim Bob found endless pith and vinegar in the lyrical blurts of Elvis Costello and Jam-era Paul Weller. “We were quite politically minded, lefty people at the time,” says Jim Bob, “We didn’t know much about it, and were very non-political party.”

“In our twenties, almost thirties,” Les remembers, “we still had that kind of teenage anger about… everything, really, but especially injustice.”

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Carter hit a nerve, jagged a constituency who hadn’t followed a band since Chairman Joe sacked Mick Jones. They found this audience with a winnin