Joe Satriani and Steve Vai and formed a band together and you'll never guess what it's called

Guitar heroes Steve Vai and Joe Satriani have formed a new band together, and will tour Europe next summer. The cleverly-named SatchVai Band (see what they did there?) will play a long run of shows, kicking off in June with five shows in the UK. The first will be at the Barbican in York on June 13.

“The SatchVai Band Tour is happening!," says Satch. "I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again. Every time we play together, it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging, and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!”

“Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honour," adds Vai. "He is my favourite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game, and the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!"

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday December 13. while a 48-hour presale is already underway (hint: use the code 'surfingwiththehydra' for pre-sale access).

The two guitarsts, who released their first single together, The Sea Of Emotion, Pt 1, earlier this year, sand have also released a video in which they explain what the hell is going on.

Joe Satriani & Steve Vai Announce the SATCHVAI BAND "Surfing With The Hydra" 2025 Tour - YouTube Watch On

The SatchVai Band: Surfing With The Hydra 2025 Tour

Jun 13: York Barbican, UK

Jun 14: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Jun 17: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 18: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Jun 19: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 21: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Paris Palais Germanys Congres, France

Jun 23: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Jun 24: Amsterdam Afas, Netherlands

Jun 26: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Jun 29: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

Jun 30: Tampere Hall, Finland

Jul 02: Uppsala Parksnackan, Sweden

Jul 03: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Jul 05: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Jul 08: Munich Tollwood Festival, Germany

Jul 10: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

Jul 11: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Jul 12: Zurich Volkshaus Zürich, Switzerland

Jul 13: Milan, Comfort Festival @ Villa Casati Stampa, Italy

Jul 15: Pordenone Parco San Valentino, Italy

Jul 16: Perugia Umbria Jazz, Italy

Jul 17: Bologna Sequoie Music Park, Italy

Jul 18: Saint-Julien Guitares en Scene Festival, France

(Image credit: The SatchVai band/JonLuini)