Gary Glitter faces new charges of sexual abuse against a minor

Former glam rock icon and convicted paedophile Gary Glitter has been charged with four historical sex offences.

According to London's Metropolitan Police, the 82-year-old – real name Paul Gadd – has been accused of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13, and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.

"We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police as they have carried out their investigation into the allegations," says the Crown Prosecution Service's Bethan Davis. "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that proceedings are now active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

It is understood that the Police's investigations into the case began in 2025, but relate to events that occurred while Glitter was residing in West London between 1978 and 1981. He is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court next month.

Glitter has been convicted of a series of crimes related to the possession of underage pornography and sexual offences against minors. In 1999, he was sentenced to four months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing thousands of indecent images of children, and was placed on the UK's sex offender register.

In 2008, he completed a three-year sentence in a prison in Vietnam after being found guilty of committing obscene acts with two girls aged 10 and 11. In early 2015, he was convicted of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault, and one of having sex with a girl under the age of 13. He is currently serving 16 years in prison and was denied parole in 2025.