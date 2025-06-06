Last year's announcement that Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Steve Vai and Danny Carey were to tour together as BEAT to perform highlights from King Crimson's eighties catalogue was greeted with much rejoicing, and the subsequent shows were rapturously received.

If you weren't lucky enough to score a ticket, a new video hints at what all the fuss was about. For after 65 shows in 2024 and another eight this year, pro-shot footage of a full set from the BEAT project has emerged online.

It's unclear where the filming took place, although the YouTube channel's Argentine origins suggest it may have been at one of the two shows the band played in the country last month, in Cordoba and Buenos Aires. Full footage below.

BEAT have one other show lined up this year, at the famed Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, on September 1. And while no UK or European shows have been confirmed, they remain a possibility.

“I believe that’s possible,” Adrian Belew told Prog last year. “But there’s no way to know right now. I’m surprised at how excited Steve is. He’s the one I was concerned about because he does a lot of touring, but I think he’s starting to see that this is something he’d like to do more than less.

“Steve keeps telling me how beautiful the music is and what a challenge it is for him. But it’s one that he wants to do. And Danny’s in the same boat. Then there’s Tony and me, who would like to do this as much as possible."

BEAT Performing The Music of 80s King Crimson: setlist

Set 1

Neurotica

Neal and Jack and Me

Heartbeat

Sartori in Tangier

Dig Me

Model Man

Man With an Open Heart

Larks' Tongues in Aspic Part III

Set 2

Waiting Man

The Sheltering Sky

Sleepless

Frame by Frame

Matte Kudasai

Elephant Talk

Three of a Perfect Pair

Indiscipline

Encore

Red

Thela Hun Ginjeet